VW CEO warns of threat from gas supply risks due to Ukraine war

Volkswagen Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Herbert Diess

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Gas supply risks from the war in Ukraine pose a serious threat to Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) main plant in Wolfsburg, warned the German carmaker's chief executive on Monday.

As a consequence, Volkswagen will temporarily base its energy supply on coal-fired power plans for longer, CEO Herbert Diess said during a discussion broadcast on YouTube.

Volkswagen is currently converting its power plant at its headquarters in Wolfsburg to gas, which is the more environmentally friendly option in the long term.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Miranda, editing by Kirsti Knolle

