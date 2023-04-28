Wacker Chemie posts smaller-than-expected fall in Q1 core profit















April 28 (Reuters) - German chemicals company Wacker Chemie (WCHG.DE) reported a 56%drop in first-quarter core profit on Friday, still slightly better than expected, citing lower volumes and higher energy prices.

The specialty chemicals maker reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 281 million euros ($309.4 million), above the 275.6 million euros expected by analysts in a company-provided poll.

It also confirmed its earlier forecast for 2023 EBITDA of between 1.1 billion and 1.4 billion euros and sales in a range of 7 billion to 7.5 billion euros.

In March, all of Wacker's divisions had higher sales than at the beginning of the year, CEO Christian Hartel said in a statement.

"As of yet there are no clear signals in the market that the second quarter will be substantially stronger, not even from China," Hartel said.

($1 = 0.9081 euros)

