Westinghouse to supply nuclear fuel to CEZ's Dukovany from 2024

Companies CEZ as Follow















PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. group Westinghouse will supply nuclear fuel to Czech utility CEZ's (CEZP.PR) Dukovany nuclear power plant from 2024, replacing Russia's TVEL, CEZ said on Wednesday.

CEZ sought a new supplier following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, citing security reasons. TVEL had been a long-time supplier as the only group to produce fuel for Dukovany's VVER reactors.

CEZ said a contract with Westinghouse, which has a Swedish production plant, was signed on Wednesday.

Last year, CEZ selected Westinghouse and French company Framatome as suppliers of nuclear fuel assemblies at its second nuclear power station, Temelin.

"Securing a western supplier of fuel assemblies for Dukovany is an important step not only for the Czech energy industry, but also for the entire Czech Republic. There is a further significant strengthening of energy safety," CEZ Chief Executive Daniel Benes said.

The first assemblies for Dukovany, which has fuel supplies currently for three years, should come next year, CEZ said.

Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane Merriman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.