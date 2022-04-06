Westward gas flows resume via Yamal-Europe pipeline -data

A worker checks pipes at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, some 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

April 6 (Reuters) - Westward gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Poland to Germany resumed on Wednesday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

According to the data, physical entry flows at the German border point of Mallnow stood at 73,521 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.