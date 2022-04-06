1 minute read
Westward gas flows resume via Yamal-Europe pipeline -data
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 6 (Reuters) - Westward gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Poland to Germany resumed on Wednesday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.
According to the data, physical entry flows at the German border point of Mallnow stood at 73,521 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h).
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.