Westward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline drop - data

April 7 (Reuters) - Westward gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Poland to Germany dropped on Thursday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

According to the data, physical entry flows at the German border point of Mallnow dropped from 8,596,454 to 74,625 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h).

