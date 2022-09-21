Factbox: Which companies received most crude from U.S. emergency reserve?

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo for Valero Energy Corporation is shown at a Valero gas station in Encinitas, California, U.S., May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

HOUSTON, Sept 21(Reuters) - Refiners Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) and Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) have received the most crude oil from the U.S. government's energy reserves, the latest data from the Department of Energy showed.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) distributions have helped lower fuel prices, ease a supply crunch after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pare energy inflation ahead of midterm elections in November.

But the releases have drained the reserve to 427.2 million barrels at the end of last week, the lowest in about 38 years. The Department of Energy has proposed to replenish the SPR by purchasing oil in future years at fixed, preset prices. The plan would help boost domestic oil production, says the Biden administration.

Here is a list of the companies and volumes received via exchange, sale or drawdown From Oct. 1 2021 to Sept 30, 2022:

Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio

