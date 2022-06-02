1 minute read
White House considering proposal to tax oil and gas windfall profits, official says
WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The White House is looking at and considering a U.S. congressional proposal to tax oil and gas windfall profits, Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the National Economic Council, said on Thursday during a Roosevelt Institute panel.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt
