White House considering proposal to tax oil and gas windfall profits, official says

1 minute read

Deputy Director of the National Economic Council Bharat Ramamurti delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The White House is looking at and considering a U.S. congressional proposal to tax oil and gas windfall profits, Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the National Economic Council, said on Thursday during a Roosevelt Institute panel.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.