1 minute read
White House is likely to ban oil imports from Russia -U.S. Senator Coons
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The White House is likely to ban Russian oil imports and is working closely with European allies on the issue, Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Coons said on Tuesday.
The announcement may come Tuesday or Wednesday, Coons said in an interview with CNN.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.