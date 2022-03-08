White House is likely to ban oil imports from Russia -U.S. Senator Coons

U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) speaks to reporters during a break from a Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations joint briefing on the U.S. policy on Afghanistan, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The White House is likely to ban Russian oil imports and is working closely with European allies on the issue, Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Coons said on Tuesday.

The announcement may come Tuesday or Wednesday, Coons said in an interview with CNN.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu

