White House: Russia's 'weaponizing' energy has been expected

A gas installation is pictured at a Gaz-System gas compressor station in Rembelszczyzna, outside Warsaw, Poland, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday said Russia was essentially weaponizing energy supplies by cutting off Poland and Bulgaria from Russian gas supplies.

"Unfortunately this is the type of step, the type of almost weaponizing energy supplies, that was predicted," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

