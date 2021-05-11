Skip to main content

EnergyWhite House says it is assessing impact of Colonial Pipeline incident on fuel supply

Reuters
1 minute read

The Biden administration is continually assessing the impact of the Colonial Pipeline incident on fuel supply for the East Coast, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Monday.

"We are monitoring supply shortages in parts of the Southeast and are evaluating every action the Administration can take to mitigate the impact as much as possible," she said.

