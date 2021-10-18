Energy
White House says it is pushing OPEC to address oil supply issue
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States continues to press OPEC members on the oil supply issue as Americans grappled with rising fuel prices, the White House said on Monday.
Spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the U.S. government is also addressing the logistics of energy supplies as well as possible price gouging.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese
