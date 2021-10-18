White House says it is pushing OPEC to address oil supply issue

The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States continues to press OPEC members on the oil supply issue as Americans grappled with rising fuel prices, the White House said on Monday.

Spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the U.S. government is also addressing the logistics of energy supplies as well as possible price gouging.

