A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph and Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that OPEC should meet global oil demand needs with "adequate" supply when it holds its next policy meeting on Dec. 2.

Spokesperson Jen Psaki made the remarks in a news briefing for reporters.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Trevor Hunnicutt

