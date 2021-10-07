Skip to main content

Energy

White House says there are no plans to act on energy costs right now

Principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a media briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Files

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it is looking at ways to relieve Americans' energy costs but has no plan to take any specific new actions for now.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration continues to monitor global energy markets amid concerns about higher gasoline prices.

