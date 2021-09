The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The White House is staying in communication with OPEC about oil prices and looking at every tool to address its cost, White House press secretary Jenn Psaki said on Tuesday after Brent crude topped $80 per barrel for the first time in nearly three years.

Reporting by Nandita Bose Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

