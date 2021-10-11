Skip to main content

Energy

White House stands by calls for OPEC+ to do more on oil prices -official

1 minute read

The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The White House stands by its calls for oil-producing countries to "do more" to support the global economic recovery, an official said on Monday as crude prices hit multi-year peaks. read more

The administration official said they are closely monitoring the cost of oil and gasoline and are "using every tool at our disposal to address anti-competitive practices in U.S. and global energy markets to ensure reliable and stable energy markets." They have raised the concern at a senior level with several members of the OPEC+ alliance, according to the official.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 3:49 PM UTC

Oil extends rally to multi-year peaks as energy crunch bites

Oil prices extended gains to scale multi-year peaks on Monday, fuelled by the rebound in global demand that has also contributed to power and gas shortages in key economies like China.

Energy
U.S. shale producer APA ends flaring, captures more gas as prices soar
Energy
UK minister bids for cash to help energy-intensive industries
Energy
Qatar powerless to ease global energy crisis
Energy
Saudi Aramco taps banks for $12-14 bln gas pipeline loan - sources