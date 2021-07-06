Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
White House: U.S. is closely monitoring OPEC+ talks, is encouraged about agreement

The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The United States is closely monitoring talks by OPEC and its partners and has had high level conversations with officials in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the White House said on Tuesday.

"We're encouraged by the ongoing conversation by OPEC members to reaching an agreement ... which will promote access to affordable and reliable energy," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Jeff Mason Editing by Chris Reese

