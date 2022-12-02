White House welcomes EU progress on Russian oil price cap















NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday welcomed news that the European Union was "coming together" on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, and said the deal should help limit Russian revenues.

"We still believe ... that a price cap will help limit Mr. Putin's ability to profiteer off the oil market so that he can continue to fund a war machine that continues to kill innocent Ukrainians," national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.