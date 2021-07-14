Whitehaven Coal posts 39% fall in quarterly output

The logo of Australia's biggest independent coal miner Whitehaven Coal Ltd is displayed on their office building located in the north-western New South Wales town of Gunnedah in Australia, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

July 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal (WHC.AX) posted a 39.2% fall in fourth-quarter saleable coal production on Thursday, hurt by downtime at the Narrabri mine following geological challenges and repair work.

The Narrabri underground mine in New South Wales, which is majority-owned by Whitehaven, has been under unscheduled downtime for additional longwall equipment repairs resulting from continued challenges from geological conditions.

"Unfortunately, difficult geological conditions persisted at Narrabri through the second half," said Chief Executive Officer Paul Flynn.

Managed saleable coal production for the country's largest independent coal miner was 3.8 million tonnes (Mt) for the quarter ending June 30, down from 6.2 Mt a year earlier.

The company, however, said there are no signs of weakening demand for thermal coal, despite China's continued ban on coal from Australia.

Whitehaven added sales for the year have been impacted by a fall in volume due to infrastructure constraints at the Port of Newcastle in New South Wales and variability in coal quality due to production issues at the Narrabri mine.

