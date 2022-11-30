Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal on course for start by year-end

Companies Uniper SE Follow

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A new floating terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) should start operation by the end of this year, the chief executive of facilitator, utility Uniper (UN01.DE) said on Wednesday.

"The only thing that could stop it would be (adverse) weather," said CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach at a conference organised by the Institute of Energy Economics of Cologne University (EWI).

A long term LNG supply deal from 2026, struck on Nov. 29 for Germany, was made possible through the sheer size of ConocoPhilipps' (COP.N) market capitalisation, where Germany lacked such heavyweights, he added.

