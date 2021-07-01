Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Energy

Williams completes purchase of gas marketer Sequent from Southern

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Williams Cos Inc (WMB.N) said Thursday it completed the acquisition of natural gas marketer Sequent Energy from Southern Co's (SO.N) gas unit.

Williams said the acquisition, announced in May, accelerates its gas pipeline and storage optimization and increases Williams’ gas pipeline marketing footprint to over 8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd).

One billion cubic feet is enough gas to supply about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

Williams said Sequent will help it source and deliver more responsibly produced, low-carbon supplies - including renewable natural gas in the future - for its customers.

Sequent focuses on asset management and the wholesale marketing, trading, storage and transportation of gas for consumers, utilities and producers.

In April, Southern said Sequent made about $200 million selling gas during the Texas freeze in February.

Energy traders say Sequent is the reason Southern Co Gas was one of the biggest gas marketers in the United States.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Dan Grebler

