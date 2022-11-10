Williams urges U.S. to OK Regional Energy Access natgas pipe or risk delay















Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Williams Cos Inc (WMB.N) urged federal energy regulators to approve its Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line unit's Regional Energy Access expansion proposal that will boost natural gas supplies in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

In a filing this week, Williams asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to approve the project by Nov. 30. read more

Williams and other gas pipeline companies have had a hard time building new projects in the U.S. Northeast in recent years due mostly to state opposition, including the now canceled PennEast pipeline in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and the Constitution pipe in Pennsylvania and New York. read more

Williams told FERC that a failure to act on the Regional Energy Access application this month would "threaten our ability to meet critical construction windows established to protect certain threatened and endangered species."

"Missing those construction windows would delay construction and postpone the in-service dates by up to 12 months, preventing this vital (and fully subscribed) natural gas pipeline capacity from being placed into service in time for the 2023-2024 winter heating season," Williams added.

Williams said it filed for permission to build the project with FERC in March 2021 and received the final Environmental Impact Statement for the project in July 2022.

