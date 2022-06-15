Wind turbine maker Nordex SE removed from German SDAX index

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex SE (NDXG.DE) will be removed from Germany's small-caps SDAX index and TecDAX technology index for failing to publish a timely quarterly financial statement, the German Stock Exchange said on Wednesday.

The change will come into effect on June 20, with Medios AG (ILM1k.DE) replacing Nordex SE on the SDAX and SMA Solar Technology AG (S92G.DE) on the TecDAX, the statement said.

Nordex SE was not immediately available for comment.

The company's latest financial statement available on its website on Wednesday was the annual financial statement for 2021, published on March 29.

