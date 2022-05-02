1 minute read
Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts margin outlook due to Ukraine war
COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - The world's largest wind turbine maker Vestas (VWS.CO) slashed its operating profit margin outlook for the year due to the war in Ukraine, it said late on Sunday, when it also reported a deeper-than-expected operating loss for the first quarter.
Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.