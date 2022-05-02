Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts margin outlook due to Ukraine war

Blades for wind-turbines can be seen in the grounds of the Vestas Wind Technology company's factory, located in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin September 14, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - The world's largest wind turbine maker Vestas (VWS.CO) slashed its operating profit margin outlook for the year due to the war in Ukraine, it said late on Sunday, when it also reported a deeper-than-expected operating loss for the first quarter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.