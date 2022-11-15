Wintershall Dea to invest another $400 mln in Norway's Maria oil and gas field















OSLO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Germany's Wintershall Dea and its partners said on Tuesday they plan to invest an additional 4 billion Norwegian crowns ($402.7 million) in the Maria oil and gas field off the cost of Norway to produce an extra 22 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

The field's production has been below expectations since the 2017 startup, prompting Wintershall Dea to cut its original reserves estimate to around 100 million boe from 180 million boe, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

Operator Wintershall Dea now plans to drill new wells and install new subsea equipment to boost the recovery, an amended development plan delivered to Norway's energy ministry showed.

The subsea field in the Norwegian Sea produces oil and gas via Equinor's (EQNR.OL) Kristin field, some 25 kilometres away. Production from Maria's Phase 2 development is expected to start in the second quarter of 2025.

Wintershall holds a 50% stake in the field while state-owned Petoro has 30% and HitecVision-backed Sval Energi the remaining 20%.

($1 = 9.9324 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik











