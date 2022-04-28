Wintershall Dea says it will retain Russian projects

Pump jacks of Wintershall DEA are pictured in Emlichheim near the northern German city of Meppen, Germany, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - German oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea (WINT.UL) said on Thursday it will hold on to its Russian projects after intensive discussions, arguing abandoning them would equip the Russian state with billions of euros worth of production assets.

Wintershall Dea, a long-term partner of Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM), stopped new projects in Russia and stopped payments to the country after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Chief Executive Mario Mehren said gas imports created a dilemma for the German government due to the country's heavy reliance on Russia for its energy imports.

Gas imports from Russia could be replaced, "but not quickly," he said on release of first quarter results. read more

The company made a 1 billion euro ($1.05 billion) loss in the first quarter due to impairments related to the abandoned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which saw Western financing partners pull out of the Gazprom-led infrastructure project.

Adjusted net income jumped 291% year-on-year to 669 million euros in the three months.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) - a standard oil industry measure - rose 161% to 1.8 billion euros as gas prices soared on uncertainty about the position on Russian deliveries.

Wintershall said its daily production in the quarter was 669,000 barrels of oil a day (mboe/d) compared with guidance for full-year production, which was put at 610,000-630,000 mboe/d expected when the company released full year 2021 earnings on Feb. 24.

The company produces gas and oil in 13 countries, with Russia, Norway, Argentina, North Africa and the Middle East its core regions, and Mehren said it would seek to strengthen geographies other than Russia.

Three new Norwegian projects are making good progress and will start contributing to production, Chief Finance Officer Paul Smith said.

($1 = 0.9499 euros)

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray and Susan Fenton

