Wintershall Dea says it won't pursue extra gas and oil projects in Russia

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Wintershall Dea (WINT.UL), the German oil and gas firm co-owned by BASF (BASFn.DE) and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investor group LetterOne, said on Wednesday it would not pursue additional gas and oil production projects in Russia.

It also said its board has decided to write off its investment in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

It said Wintershall Dea remained involved in the existing Yuzhno Russkoye and Achimov natural gas production projects in Siberia.

