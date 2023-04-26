Wintershall Dea says on track to meet full year output target















FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea (WINT.UL) (BASFn.DE) is on track to meet its full year production target of 325,000 to 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), backed by a stable performance of 318,000 boe/d in the first quarter of 2023, it said on Wednesday.

The majority BASF-owned company, which has deconsolidated all its Russian-related activities, reported first quarter operating profit (EBITDAX) of 1.14 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in the three months through March, down 14% from a year earlier, citing weaker commodity prices.

But adjusted net income rose by 10% to 298 million euros as the company's operational basis proved robust, with major projects in Norway, Argentina and Mexico progressing.

Wintershall Dea produces gas and oil in 11 countries worldwide and holds participations in natural gas transport.

It is due to present an update of its plans for carbon capture and storage (CCS) activities to journalists on Wednesday as it is trying to move to build up a low-carbon strategy for the distant future.

($1 = 0.9102 euros)

Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Maria Sheahan











