Wintershall Dea: Today not a day to discuss financial results

Pipes for the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline are stored on a site at the port of Mukran in Sassnitz, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke//File Photo

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Wintershall Dea (WINT.UL), one of the co-funders of Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 pipeline, cancelled a news conference to discuss its yearly financial results, citing concerns over Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"In our view, today is not a day to talk about financial results," said the company in a statement on Thursday.

"This escalation on the orders of the Russian government is a hard blow," said Chief Executive Mario Mehren, who said it would have far-reaching consequences on Russia's ties to Europe.

"To what extent cannot yet be foreseen," he said.

Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers

