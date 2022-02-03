Wintershall transfers stake in Suez oil concession to Egypt's EGPC

CAIRO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Wintershall DEA (RWEDE.UL) said on Thursday it had transferred a stake in a Gulf of Suez oil concession which it had operated for 38 years to state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corp.

The transfer became effective on Jan. 1, the German company said in a statement on Thursday in Cairo, adding that it is part of a plan to focus on natural gas production.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting Lilian Wagdy and Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.