Woodside approves development of Trion oil project in Mexico

Australia's Woodside Energy Group's exhibition booth is seen at the World Gas Conference 2022 in Daegu, South Korea May 23, 2022.

June 20 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS.AX) on Tuesday said it will develop the Trion oil project in the Gulf of Mexico at an estimated cost of $7.2 billion.

The project will target the development of an estimated 479 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) of oil and gas. First production is targeted for 2028.

Woodside, 60% owner and operator of Trion and based in Perth, Australia, forecasts its share of the capital expenditure will come in at $4.8 billion, with the remaining set to be funded by Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex [RIC:RIC:PEMX.UL].

"Our strong balance sheet and disciplined approach enable us to invest in opportunities such as Trion, expanding our global portfolio and delivering long-term value," said Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill.

The resource will be developed through a floating production unit (FPU) with an oil production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day, Woodside said.

The FPU will be connected to a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel with a capacity of 950,000 barrels of oil.

