Woodside approves development of Trion oil project in Mexico















June 20 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS.AX) on Tuesday said it will develop the Trion oil project in the Gulf of Mexico at an estimated cost of $7.2 billion.

The project will target the development of an estimated 479 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) of oil and gas. First production is targeted for 2028.

Woodside, 60% owner and operator of Trion and based in Perth, Australia, forecasts its share of the capital expenditure will come in at $4.8 billion, with the remaining set to be funded by Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex [RIC:RIC:PEMX.UL].

"Our strong balance sheet and disciplined approach enable us to invest in opportunities such as Trion, expanding our global portfolio and delivering long-term value," said Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill.

The resource will be developed through a floating production unit (FPU) with an oil production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day, Woodside said.

The FPU will be connected to a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel with a capacity of 950,000 barrels of oil.

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Jonathan Oatis











