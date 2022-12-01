Woodside continues to look for ways to expand in Gulf of Mexico















MELBOURNE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group , Australia's top independent gas producer, is continuing to hunt for opportunities to expand in the Gulf of Mexico following its takeover of BHP Group's assets there, Chief Executive Officer Meg O'Neill said on Thursday.

"We will continue to look at opportunities to grow the business in North America," O'Neill told analysts and investors at a strategy briefing, noting that the Gulf of Mexico had been an active region for dealmaking.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.