Woodside Energy ties up with Keppel Data Centres for liquid hydrogen supply















April 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy Ltd (WDS.AX) signed an agreement with Keppel Corporation (KPLM.SI) on Tuesday for the potential supply of liquid hydrogen to its data centres in Singapore, bolstering the city-state's renewable energy transition efforts.

The initial agreement entails potential purchases of about 1,000 tonnes per day of liquid hydrogen by Keppel Data Centres as early as 2030, including supply from Woodside's proposed H2Perth facility in Perth.

The agreement further envisages the usage of hydrogen to power Kepple's data centre facilities including its planned Datapark+, potentially reducing emissions generated by data centres, the companies said in a joint press release.

"Access to a stable supply of hydrogen to power our data centres in Singapore will accelerate our decarbonisation efforts as we transition towards net zero emissions," said Wong Wai Meng, CEO of Keppel Data Centres.

Singapore relies on natural gas for about 95% of its electricity requirements and has been making efforts to transition towards renewable sources of energy.

Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











