Woodside, industry work on alternative to Australian decommissioning levy

The logo for Woodside Petroleum, Australia's top independent oil and gas company, adorns a promotional poster on display at a briefing for investors in Sydney, Australia, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) said on Friday it is working with other companies on a plan to replace a proposed Australian government levy on offshore producers to pay for cleaning up an abandoned oil field in the Timor Sea.

"Woodside is working with industry partners to present to government an alternative proposal for the decommissioning of the Northern Endeavour," a Woodside spokesperson told Reuters, in the company's first public comment on the plan. read more

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue

