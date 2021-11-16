Woodside Petroleum CFO to join Newcrest ahead of proposed $29 bln merger

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL.AX) said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Sherry Duhe was joining Newcrest Mining Ltd (NCM.AX), ahead of the gas producer's proposed $29 billion merger with BHP Group's (BHP.AX) petroleum arm.

Duhe's move also comes ahead of Woodside making a final investment decision on the $12 billion combined Scarborough gas project and Pluto LNG expansion by mid-December. read more

Sherry Duhe will replace Gerard Bond at Newcrest, who will be leaving after 10 years in the role in early 2022.

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

