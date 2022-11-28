Woodside ships first Australian LNG cargo direct to Europe















MELBOURNE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group (WDS.AX) said on Monday it has shipped a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Europe from Australia's North West Shelf project for the first time, which the buyer Uniper said would help make up for supply lost from Russia.

The 75,000-tonne cargo, equivalent to 100 million cubic metres of gas, was delivered on Nov. 27 to Uniper Global Commodities SE (Uniper) at the Gate Terminal on Maasvlakte, Woodside, Australia's top independent gas producer, said.

Almost all LNG from Australia goes to Asia, with rare shipments going to South America. In August, amid Europe's hunt for gas to replace Russian supply, an Australian cargo was transferred onto a ship in Malaysian waters to go to Britain.

"We continue to work on securing the much needed gas supply into Europe from reliable sources like Australia and thus helping to strengthen security of supply during the ongoing crisis triggered by the Russian war," Uniper's Director LNG Andreas Gemballa said in a joint statement with Woodside.

