The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Work to complete the subsea Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline can go ahead in German waters, Germany's federal maritime regulator BSH said on Monday.

Two environmental groups had in January filed complaints with BSH against a move to expand the period during which construction work could theoretically take place, effectively preventing further work on the pipeline.

