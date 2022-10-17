Workers continue strikes at some TotalEnergies sites Monday - union

Companies TotalEnergies SE Follow















PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Strikes at several TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) refineries and storage sites that have been weighing on France's petrol supplies have been continued by workers on Monday morning, a representative of the CGT union at the company told Reuters.

Strikes were affecting Total's Normandie, Donges, La Mede, Feyzin refineries and the Dunkirk depot, the union representative said.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta











