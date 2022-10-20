Workers continue strikes at TotalEnergies Normandy and Fezyin refineries - union

1/2
PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Workers at TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) Normandy and Feyzin refineries decided to continue a strike which has dragged on for almost four weeks on Thursday, a CGT union representative told Reuters, adding that a walkout at all other sites of the company had been ended.
Workers at TotalEnergies's La Mede refinery and at a storage site in Dunkirk in the morning chose to resume work, the union representative said.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Dominique Vidalon
