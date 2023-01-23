Workers at UK Valero oil refinery accept pay offer -union















LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - About 130 workers at Valero's oil refinery in Britain's Pembrokeshire have accepted a deal including pay increases of at least 11% after strike action late last year, the Unite union said on Monday.

The industrial action by construction maintenance workers at the 270,000 barrel per day (bpd) , two industry sources told Reuters last month.

In a rare move, Valero had been active in the Platts refined oil product trading window, bidding for jet fuel cargoes for delivery into Britain's Milford Haven port.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman











