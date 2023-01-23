Workers at UK Valero oil refinery accept pay offer -union
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - About 130 workers at Valero's oil refinery in Britain's Pembrokeshire have accepted a deal including pay increases of at least 11% after strike action late last year, the Unite union said on Monday.
The industrial action by construction maintenance workers at the 270,000 barrel per day (bpd) , two industry sources told Reuters last month.
In a rare move, Valero had been active in the Platts refined oil product trading window, bidding for jet fuel cargoes for delivery into Britain's Milford Haven port.
