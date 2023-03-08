Workers vote to halt production at TotalEnergies' Feyzin refinery - union

Sixth national day of protest in France against the pension reform
Police officers ride past TotalEnergies fuel depot in Mardyck, near Dunkerque, as France faces the sixth nationwide day of strike and protests against French government's pension reform plan, France, March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies close to Lyon as part of wider strike action across France against a planned pension reform, a CGT union official told Reuters.

Striking workers had so far only blocked shipments at the site.

CGT representative Eric Sellini said the union was now negotiating the modalities on how to organise the shutdown with management.

Following a day of strikes and demonstrations on Tuesday, TotalEnergies' refinery deliveries were suspended on Wednesday, electricity output was reduced and train services remained disrupted as workers in key industries continued their action aimed at blocking the government's plan to delay the retirement age by two years to 64. read more

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

