Workers vote to halt production at TotalEnergies' Feyzin refinery - union

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies close to Lyon as part of wider strike action across France against a planned pension reform, a CGT union official told Reuters.

Striking workers had so far only blocked shipments at the site.

CGT representative Eric Sellini said the union was now negotiating the modalities on how to organise the shutdown with management.

Following a day of strikes and demonstrations on Tuesday, TotalEnergies' refinery deliveries were suspended on Wednesday, electricity output was reduced and train services remained disrupted as workers in key industries continued their action aimed at blocking the government's plan to delay the retirement age by two years to 64. read more

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by GV De Clercq











