U.S. pipeline company Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN.N) said Tuesday the venture building the Mountain Valley natural gas pipe from West Virginia to Virginia delayed its startup to the summer of 2022 and boosted its estimated cost to $6.2 billion.

Earlier, the venture expected the pipeline to enter service by the end of 2021 at an estimated cost of $5.8-$6.0 billion.

