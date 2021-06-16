Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Xavier Caitucoli, Erik Maris and Eiffel to list SPAC dedicated to energy

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - French entrepreneurs Xavier Caitucoli and Erik Maris, and asset management group Eiffel Essentiel SLP, said they planned to list in the coming days on the Paris stock market a European 'SPAC' acquisition vehicle focused on the energy transition sector.

"The objective is to build a new major player, diversified and integrated on the value chain, which will be able to meet the challenges and changes of the energy sector over the next three decades," they said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

