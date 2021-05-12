Skip to main content

EnergyXcel Energy strikes deal to purchase low-emissions gas in Colorado

Liz Hampton
2 minute read

Electric and gas utility Xcel Energy (XEL.O) on Wednesday agreed to buy natural gas for its Colorado customers produced with tight greenhouse emissions controls, making it one of the earliest major utilities to embrace certified lower-carbon gas.

The pilot project comes as energy companies are striving to cut carbon emissions to gain support of consumers and investors. Two years ago, Xcel Energy, the largest utility in Colorado, committed to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.

Crestone Peak Resources will supply the utility with "responsibly sourced gas" certified by Denver-based Project Canary, which supplies continuous monitoring technology and a certification process to give an emissions rating for natural gas.

Project Canary's certification evaluates the community impact of production, emissions, water usage and other factors to assign operators ratings similar to a credit score. The company in recent months has struck partnerships with major gas firms including Chesapeake Energy (CHK.O), EQT Corp (EQT.N), and NextDecade.

Crestone is the first producer in the state to use Project Canary's TrustWell certification on 100 percent of its current production volumes.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 8:15 AM UTCTop U.S. fuel pipeline edges toward reopening as gasoline shortages worsen

The top U.S. fuel pipeline, which has been disabled by a cyberattack for six days, sent workers to manually release some stored supplies on Wednesday as fuel shortages across the Southeast worsened and motorists fumed.

EnergyEXCLUSIVE Tesla seeks entry into U.S. renewable fuel credit market - sources
EnergyU.S. considering Jones Act waiver after pipeline hack -Transportation Dept
EnergyRenewables and grids support Iberdrola earnings and outlook