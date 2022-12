Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Yamal LNG project is set to product 21 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2022, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a senior company official.

Production is not likely to increase next year as major repair works are planned, Interfax reported.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey











