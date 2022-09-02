Yamal eastward gas flows stop, nominations point to Nord Stream 1 restart

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The gas compressor station, a part of Polish section of the Yamal pipeline that links Russia with western Europe which is owned by a joint venture of Gazprom and PGNiG but it is operated by Poland's state-owned gas transmission company Gaz-System, is seen in Gabinek near Wloclawek, Poland May 23, 2022.REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows stopped late on Thursday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, while flows of Russian gas to Germany via Nord Stream 1 should resume following maintenance on Saturday, operator data showed.

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border dropped to zero on Thursday night and have not resumed by 0600 GMT on Friday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Renominations data for Mallnow showed requests for 130,000 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) to flow gas westward from Poland to Germany for Friday, the first westbound requests since Aug. 21.

Renominations to ship gas eastward at Mallnow stood at 193,833 kWh/h.

Flows of Russian gas producer via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remained at zero on Friday morning after Russian supplier Gazprom (GAZP.MM) halted supplies for a three-day maintenance outage on Aug. 31.

Nominations via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline were at 14,437,507 kWh/h from 0200-0300 CET for Sept. 3, the operator's website showed on Friday, indicating a resumption of flows on Saturday. read more

Gazprom has said the Nord Stream 1 outage is scheduled to end at 0100 GMT on Saturday. read more

The president of Germany's network regulator said on Wednesday that Germany would be able to cope as long as Russia restores supply at its former level of 20% of capacity from Saturday.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, little unchanged from Thursday, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Jason Neely

