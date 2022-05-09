Yamal pipeline gas flows from Germany to Poland decline –data

A worker climbs a cylinder at a gas compressor station at the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

May 9 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland declined sharply on Monday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

According to the data, gas supplies fell to 486,408 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) from around 11,775,341 kWh/h previously at the Mallnow metering point.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.