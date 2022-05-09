1 minute read
Yamal pipeline gas flows from Germany to Poland decline –data
May 9 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland declined sharply on Monday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.
According to the data, gas supplies fell to 486,408 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) from around 11,775,341 kWh/h previously at the Mallnow metering point.
Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler
