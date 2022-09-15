Yara to build renewable hydrogen plant in Western Australia

The Yara International company logo is seen on Yara Birkeland, the world's first fully electric and autonomous container vessel, in Oslo, Norway November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Victora Klesty

OSLO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fertiliser maker Yara (YAR.OL) will build a renewable hydrogen plant to provide feedstock to its ammonia plant in Pilbara in Western Australia, the Norwegian company said on Thursday.

The plant will use energy from on-site solar panels and have a capacity of 640 tonnes of green hydrogen per year, and is expected to be ready to produce in 2024, it added.

The project comes with $49.5 million in public funding, said Yara Clean Ammonia, a unit of Yara ASA, although the company did not provide an overall investment forecast.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.