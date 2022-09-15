Yara to build renewable hydrogen plant in Western Australia
OSLO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fertiliser maker Yara (YAR.OL) will build a renewable hydrogen plant to provide feedstock to its ammonia plant in Pilbara in Western Australia, the Norwegian company said on Thursday.
The plant will use energy from on-site solar panels and have a capacity of 640 tonnes of green hydrogen per year, and is expected to be ready to produce in 2024, it added.
The project comes with $49.5 million in public funding, said Yara Clean Ammonia, a unit of Yara ASA, although the company did not provide an overall investment forecast.
