Years of tensions over gas between Russia's Gazprom and Poland

WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday over their failure to pay in roubles, the culmination of years of tensions over the gas trade between Warsaw and its former Soviet-era overlord Moscow.

Following is a chronology of Polish-Russian relations regarding gas supplies and Poland's move to cut its dependence on Russian gas:

Aug 1993

Poland and Russia sign an agreement on Russian gas supplies to Poland and on building a system of transit pipelines on Polish territory.

In 1996 the long-term Yamal contract is signed between Gazprom, Gazprom Export and Polish gas company PGNiG that specifies gas volumes and a price formula.

An annex to the Yamal contract is signed to lower gas volumes between 2003-2021 by around 34% and extending the contract by one year, until the end of 2022.

Poland starts investment to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on the Baltic sea that would allow imports from sources other than Russia.

PGNiG signs a long-term contract with Qatargas and U.S. suppliers.

First commercial gas delivery reaches the Swinoujscie terminal in June 2016.

Under a new Polish government, Gazprom and PGNiG sign an annex to the contract to increase gas volumes between 2010-2022.

PGNiG files an arbitration suit to a tribunal in Stockholm due to a dispute with Gazprom on the existing price formula, claiming market conditions justify a change. In November 2012, the companies sign an agreement and PGNiG withdraws its suit.

PGNiG files another arbitration suit to the Stockholm tribunal after it could not reach an agreement with Gazprom to change the price formula in new negotiations that started in 2014. Under the Yamal contract a new formula might come into force every three years.

A partial verdict on the case is issued in 2018, stipulating that PGNiG had grounds to demand a change to the price formula.

In March 2020, the tribunal issues its final verdict in favour of PGNiG. It stipulates that Gazprom should pay back to PGNiG over 6 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion) for overpriced supplies.

June 2016

Poland announces it will not renew its long-term gas supply contract with Russia when the current deal expires in 2022.

Aug 2016

PGNiG's Chief Financial Officer says the company may stop buying gas from Gazprom in the future, as a result of supply diversification.

PGNiG asks Gazprom to renegotiate gas prices again under a procedure not related to previous negotiations. Gazprom responds with a demand for higher prices.

Oct 2020

Poland's anti-monopoly watchdog fines Gazprom $7.6 billion over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, saying it would increase Gazprom's dominance on the Polish market.

Nov 2020

PGNiG asks Gazprom to renegotiate gas prices again, as it seeks to pay less and is allowed to start new talks. Gazprom again asks to raise prices.

Jan 2022

PGNiG says Gazprom has filed an arbitration suit to a tribunal in Stockholm related to its requests to increase price made in 2017 and 2020.

Apr 2022

Gazprom halts gas deliveries to Poland after PGNiG refuses to pay in roubles.

Reporting by Anna Koper and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Toby Chopra

