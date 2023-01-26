Yellen, S.African energy chief have productive meeting -U.S. official

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens to a reporter's question at a news conference during the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

PRETORIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had a very productive meeting with South Africa's energy minister on Thursday, a senior Treasury Department official said, adding that sanctions on Russia were raised to avoid misunderstandings.

Yellen met with South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana as part of a nearly two-week trip to Africa. She also expressed concern about energy jobs as coal is replaced, the official said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

