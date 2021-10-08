Skip to main content

Zambia state power firm says large part of country without electricity

LUSAKA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Zambian state power company Zesco said on Friday that a large part of the country was without electricity after a loss of generation capacity at the Kariba North Bank hydropower station.

"There has been loss of generation at Kariba North Bank hydropower station and this has affected supply to a large geographical area of the country. We are still trying to get more details," Zesco spokesman John Kunda told Reuters.

Residents told Reuters that Zambia's capital Lusaka as well as Kitwe and Ndola on the Copperbelt were affected.

Reporting by Chris Mfula Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

